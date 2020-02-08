World 8.2.2020 11:45 am

The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

AFP
Picture for illustration. This photo taken on February 5, 2020 shows a patient (R) covered with a bed sheet at an exhibition centre converted into a hospital as it starts to accept patients displaying mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. China OUT / AFP / STR

The new coronavirus that emerged in a Chinese market at the end of last year has killed more than 700 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are more than 34,500 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 320 infections reported in nearly 30 other places. There have also been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

Here’s where 2019-nCoV has been confirmed:

CHINA

As of Saturday, 34,546 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 722 who have died in China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

The dead include a US citizen — believed to be the first foreigner confirmed to have perished.

ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

Cruise ship, Diamond Princess: 64

Singapore: 33

Japan: 25

Thailand: 32

Hong Kong: 26, including one death

South Korea: 24

Taiwan: 17

Australia: 15

Malaysia: 15

Vietnam: 13

Macau: 10

India: 3

Philippines: 3, including one death

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

NORTH AMERICA

United States: 12

Canada: 5

EUROPE

Germany: 14

France: 6

Britain: 3

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Finland: 1

Spain: 1

Sweden: 1

Belgium: 1

MIDDLE EAST

United Arab Emirates: 5

