People are being ‘left to die’ in China

The coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China has not only been locked down by authorities to curb the spread of the disease, hospitals are finding it difficult to cope with the influx of patients, according to a fresh video posted by an irate Chinese national on YouTube.

Attacking the Chinese government – particularly the Wuhan local government for failure to alert people to wear masks timeously – the Chinese national has appealed to the international community for help.

Wearing a mask, the man paints a picture of a chaotic Wuhan where people are “left to die” due to malfunctioning hospitals and poor service. He claims: “Right now, the entire Wuhan transportation system and public transport has been halted, with gas stations no longer in service.

“If one of your family members suffers from high blood pressure or heart attack and needs to go to hospital immediately, how do you do that?

“If you suspect that you might have contracted the pneumonia and you want to go to a hospital and get checked, you just can’t get there because all hospitals are packed.”

Malfunctioning hospitals, claims the Chinese national, affect health services.

He adds: “Doctors don’t tell you to get registered or anything like that – you just have to queue in line – where you might have to wait for hours and still don’t get treated.

“Perhaps you were fine before, but after queueing up for hours, you get contaminated.”

The man also put the spotlight on authorities for failure to timeously alert citizens about wearing masks.

