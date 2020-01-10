World 10.1.2020 12:27 pm

Two-year-old boy killed in Thailand armed robbery

AFP
Two-year-old boy killed in Thailand armed robbery

Image: iStock.

CCTV footage shows the attacker storming into the shop, opening fire and leaping over the counter as victims writhed in agony on the ground.

A two-year-old boy was killed in Thailand when a masked gunman robbed a jewellery shop, police said on Friday.

The assailant began shooting indiscriminately with a handgun in central Lopburi province on Thursday night, before fleeing with jewellery worth 500,000 baht (approximately $16,500).

A security guard and a salesperson were also killed in the process.

CCTV footage shows the attacker storming into the shop, opening fire and leaping over the counter as victims writhed in agony on the ground.

Deputy commander Sumeth Punsri said the deadly attack lasted only a minute before the gunman fled on a motorcycle.

Authorities have offered 100,000 baht for any information leading to his arrest.

Thailand has a high rate of gun ownership and the incident is the latest crime involving firearms to grab headlines in recent months.

Several shootings at courthouses late last year renewed concern about gun violence.

In one high-profile case, two lawyers were shot dead by a clerk at a court in the east of the country during a hearing over a land dispute.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: ‘Mickey Mouse’ thief sought after break-in at doctor’s consulting room 9.1.2020
Building collapses, killing six children in Cambodia 9.1.2020
Mother, baby die in vehicle rollover in Eastern Cape 9.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October

Business News SA economy ‘not in the doldrums, but the nasties’ – economists

News Update PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Parliament Mkhwebane has ‘no legal basis’ to make parly publish CR17 donors – Tsenoli


today in print

Read Today's edition