Trump: Iran ‘appears to be standing down’ after strikes that took no US lives

Al Jazeera and AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a meeting with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office of the White House January 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. Picture: Alex Wong / Getty Images / AFP

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States will immediately impose ‘additional punishing sanctions’ on Iran following the attacks on US forces in Iraq.

His comments were his first televised remarks since Iran fired more than two dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

Trump said there were no US or Iraqi casualties.

Iran “appears to be standing down” after the strikes, he said at the White House.

“All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything,” he said in an address to the nation from the White House.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost.”

Tensions between the  United States and Iran escalated dramatically last week after Trump ordered the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Iran said Wednesday’s attacks were in revenge for the killing of Soleimani. It warned the US against retaliating for the strikes.

Trump had previously threatened to “fully strike back” if Iran attacked any US citizen or site belonging to the US.

Trump on Wednesday said the US would continue to look at options to respond to the attacks, but did not elaborate.

He said he would ask NATO “to become much more involved” in the Middle East.

Oil extended losses Wednesday after Trump hinted at easing tensions over Iran, with New York prices sliding 4.6 percent.

WTI, already dropping before Trump spoke, sharply extended its losses to fall under $60 per barrel and Brent crude shed 3.7 percent to $65.78.

