World 25.12.2019 01:07 pm

Iraqi city in turmoil after activist’s death

AFP
Iraqi city in turmoil after activist’s death

An Iraqi demonstrator gestures during a general strike and roadblocks in the southern city of Basra, on November 26, 2019. Since October 1, Iraq's capital and majority-Shiite south have been swept by mass rallies against corruption, a lack of jobs and poor services that have escalated into calls for a complete overhaul of the ruling elite. Picture: Hussein FALEH / AFP

Protesters also blocked roads with burning car tyres.

Hundreds of anti-government protesters marched Wednesday in southern Iraq to mourn a dead activist after a night during which the headquarters of two pro-Iran militias were set on fire, an AFP correspondent reported.

The demonstrators oppose the political class that has run the oil-rich yet poverty-hit country since a 2003 US-led invasion overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein. They accuse leaders of enriching themselves and of being beholden to neighbour Iran.

Thaer al-Tayeb, a prominent activist from the city of Diwaniya, went to Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the unprecedented revolt shaking Iraq, when the rallies started nearly three months ago.

A suspicious explosion hit Tayeb’s car on December 15, badly wounding him and fellow activist Ali al-Madani, back in Tayeb’s hometown 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of Baghdad.

After Tayeb’s death in hospital was announced Tuesday, crowds of demonstrators rushed to the two local headquarters of pro-Iran militias and torched them.

First they set fire to the building of the powerful Badr organisation, run by the parliamentary head of the pro-Iran paramilitaries, Hadi al-Ameri.

Then they torched the headquarters of Assaib Ahl al-Haq, a group whose head Qais al-Khazali is subject to sanctions by the United States, accused of “kidnapping, murder and torture”.

Protesters also blocked roads with burning car tyres in the southern city of Basra.

Around 460 protesters have been killed since the start of the demonstrations in early October and 25,000 have been wounded.

Rallies have continued despite a campaign of intimidation that has included targeted killings and abductions of activists, which the United Nations blames on militias.

After dwindling in recent weeks following a string of killings, the protest campaign has rediscovered its vigour at a time when political factions are wrangling over a replacement for outgoing premier Adel Abdel Mahdi.

He quit in November in the face of the massive protests, and negotiations to fill his post have remained deadlocked since the latest in a series of deadlines expired at midnight on Sunday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Thousands protest in Iraq as deadline for new Prime Minister looms 22.12.2019
Protest death toll rises as anti-gov’t protests grip Iraq 24.11.2019
Seven dead in Iraq as security forces clear protest sites 9.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle A peek into 2020 – what the stars foretell

Editor's Blog Chiefs: Catch us if… Sundowns (cuts in): hold my beer…

Celebrities Video of Khaya Mthethwa opening up about his marriage surfaces

Columns Our top Google searches of the decade were just plain embarrassing

Crime Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN


today in print

Read Today's edition