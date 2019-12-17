Environment 17.12.2019 11:33 am

Koalas rescued from path of raging bushfire

AFP
Koalas rescued from path of raging bushfire

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital near Sydney has raised more than Aus$1 million on GoFundMe to help bushfire-hit koalas (AFP Photo/SAEED KHAN)

Dozens of koalas have been rescued in the past few months but hundreds more of the animals are feared to have died in the fires.

A dozen koalas have been rescued from the path of bushfires raging near Sydney, conservationists said Tuesday, as devastating blazes increasingly encroach on critical habitat.

Rescuers scaled trees this week to retrieve three adult males, five adult females and four joeys, whose habitat is under threat from a fire burning across 140,000 hectares in the Blue Mountains.

The koalas have been relocated to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo until it is safe to return them back into the wild.

“We are committed to caring for these important koalas to ensure some of this vital genetic diversity from the Blue Mountains can be preserved and that the future of this iconic species is secured,” said the zoo’s conservation society director Nick Boyle.

At least three million hectares of land burned this bushfire season, with huge swathes of the creature’s habitat destroyed.

Dozens of koalas have been rescued in the past few months but hundreds more of the animals are feared to have died in the fires.

Three out of five areas that support “significant numbers of koalas” have been hit by bushfires in the Blue Mountains, conservation group Science for Wildlife said.

“These koalas are hard to find and catch, we wish could have saved more but we’re glad we could rescue this group,” said Science for Wildlife director Kellie Leigh.

The temperature is forecast to heat up this week on Australia’s east coast, combining with increased gusts of winds to worsen fire conditions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Brothers jailed in Australia for meat grinder bomb plot 17.12.2019
Australia braces for heatwave as more than 100 fires burn 9.12.2019
Australia braces for heatwave as more than 100 fires burn 7.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees

General Escaped Shiraaz Mohamed ‘got help at Turkish border’

Government Ramaphosa tells SA what ‘true reconciliation’ is all about

Personal Finance How to make R1m out of R100K on stocks in just two years – but it’s risky

Government How SA has squeezed options for migrants over 25 years


today in print

Read Today's edition