World 13.12.2019 01:08 pm

Roadside bomb blast kills 10 civilians in eastern Afghanistan

AFP
Roadside bomb blast kills 10 civilians in eastern Afghanistan

Damaged buildings are pictured at the scene of a car bombing near the largest US military in Afghanistan, north of Kabul in Parwan province, on December 11, 2019. / AFP / STR

All the victims of the blast were civilians and six others were wounded, confirms a spokesperson.

Ten civilians, including four women and a child, were killed when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan, officials said Friday.

The explosion happened in the volatile district of Jaghatu in Ghazni province after the US and Taliban paused ongoing talks on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, in the explosion 10 people, including four women and a child, were killed,” Ghazni provincial governor spokesman Aref Noori told AFP on Saturday.

All the victims of the blast were civilians, he added, saying six others were wounded.

Marwa Amini, deputy spokesperson for the interior ministry in Kabul, confirmed the blast and toll.

There was no claim of responsibility for the explosion.

Earlier this week the Taliban launched an attack near Bagram, a major American airbase.

Insurgents often use roadside bombs and landmines to target Afghan security forces, however, the lethal weapons also inflict heavy casualties on civilians.

The explosion comes just hours after Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said insurgent leaders had held “positive talks” with a US delegation in Doha, adding the two sides planned to restart talks after a few days.

Years of conflict have left Afghanistan strewn with landmines, unexploded mortars, rockets and homemade bombs – and many are picked up by curious children.

Last month, 15 civilians including eight children were killed when their vehicle hit a land mine in northern Kunduz province.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
South Africans buy and rent dead bodies for fraudulent death certificates, report reveals 13.12.2019
One killed, 25 injured in explosion at German housing block 13.12.2019
Hong Kongers attend service for student who died during clashes 12.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition