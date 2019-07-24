Iranian-backed militias in Syria attacked by Israeli military

A number of bases used by Iranian-backed militias in Tel Haraa in Syria have been attacked overnight by the Israeli military, making it the seventh attack the Israelis have launched on Syria in less than three months.

Syrian media outlet Quneitra Today reported at least two Syrian soldiers were wounded and evacuated to hospital in the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Tel Haraa is a strategically located area in Syria’s southern Deraa province overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Prior to it becoming a base for the Iranian-backed militias, it was used by the Russian military, which is a major Syrian ally, as a military radar outpost before Syrian rebels overtook the base in 2014.

After the first strike hit the bases in Tel Haraa just after midnight, the Israeli attacks resumed with posts and bases of the Syrian army, as well as targets in the Quneitra province and near Sasa, a village close to Damascus, hit.

Israel has yet to comment on the incident, but has a policy of ambiguity in regards to either confirming or denying attacks attributed to it on Syria.

However, Israeli intelligence says that Iran is arming its proxies in the region, including Lebanese group Hezbollah, and this is a security threat.

At the beginning of July, sixteen people including a baby were killed and 21 were wounded by an Israeli attack on multiple Syrian and Iranian targets on the outskirts of Damascus and Homs, Syrian state-run Al Ikhbariya broadcaster reported. The targets were Iranian arms supplies for Hezbollah.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.