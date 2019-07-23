Humanitarian ship to return to Mediterranean defying Europeans

Defying several European countries and the Libyan coast guard, humanitarian group the SOS Mediterranee, a European maritime-humanitarian organisation for the rescue of life at sea, has announced that it will be returning to the Mediterranean with a new rescue ship, the Ocean Viking.

The ship will be used to rescue migrants in danger of drowning as they attempt the perilous sea journey mostly from Libya to Europe in a desperate bid for a better life.

SOS Mediterranee said on Monday that it would once again begin its humanitarian work when the Ocean Viking arrives in the area at the end of July while simultaneously slamming a campaign by some European countries to criminalise the rescue of refugees.

“Every effort is made to scare and to prevent ships from doing their job,” Frederic Penard, head of operations at SOS Mediterranee, told a press conference in Paris.

Rescue ships carrying people saved from the sea have been refused permission to dock in Italian ports.

Last month Italian authorities arrested the German captain of the Sea-Watch 3 charity boat, Carola Rackete, after it hit a local speedboat while docking without permission in the southern port of Lampedusa, Al Araby reported.

Last year Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it was forced to end migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean carried out by the vessel Aquarius, blaming “sustained attacks on search and rescue by European states”.

Using Libya as a transit point, hundreds of mostly Arab and African refugees have died at sea after their unseaworthy vessels sailed by human traffickers capsized in the Mediterranean’s dangerous waters.

Thousands more have successfully reached Europe, specifically Italy, which has complained it’s being flooded with illegal refugees.

To stem the tide Rome and several other European countries, working in tandem with the Libyan Coast Guard, have resorted to intercepting refugee boats and returning the migrants to Libyan detention centres where they have suffered abuse.

Funded in partnership with MSF, the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking has a crew of nine, plus a search-and-rescue team and medical and other staff.

– African News Agency

