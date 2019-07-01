Toddler among four killed in Israeli air strike on Syria

A baby is one of four civilians who have been killed following an Israeli attack on the town of Sahnaya south of the Syrian capital Damascus.

The Israeli warplanes fired missiles at Syrian military positions in Homs on the outskirts of Damascus overnight on Sunday, Haaretz reported Monday.

The missiles, which were launched from Lebanese airspace, were engaged by Syrian air defences which brought down a number of the missiles, according to the Syrian defence ministry

The Israelis refused to comment on the report.

In the last several years, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Syria which it says have targeted its arch regional foe Iran and affiliated Lebanese group Hezbollah as the Israelis accuse the two of opening up a new front against Israel.

Earlier this month, Syria’s state news agency (SANA) reported that another Israeli attack on Tal Al Hara in southern Syria, considered a strategic hill overlooking the Israeli-controlled Syrian Golan Heights, had been thwarted.

– African News Agency (ANA)

