Israeli air attack on Syria leaves 16 dead, including three children

Sixteen people, including three children, were killed and 21 wounded after Israeli warplanes attacked multiple Syrian and Iranian targets on the outskirts of Damascus and Homs in Syria overnight Sunday, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported Monday.

The Israeli warplanes fired missiles at Syrian military positions in Homs on the outskirts of Damascus overnight on Sunday, Haaretz reported Monday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that three children were among the dead which also included ten Iranian militia and Hezbollah members. The observatory added that the Israeli Navy also took part in the strike, targeting ten Hezbollah bases, including compounds that were used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The missiles, which were launched from Lebanese airspace, were engaged by Syrian air defences which brought down a number of the missiles, according to the Syrian defence ministry. However, Turkish-held Cyprus said a Syrian anti-aircraft missile that was fired at Israeli jets landed north of Nicosia with no casualties reported.

The Israelis refused to comment on the report.

In the last several years, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Syria which it says have targeted its arch regional foe Iran and affiliated Lebanese group Hezbollah as the Israelis accuse the two of opening up a new front against Israel.

Earlier this month, Syria’s state news agency (SANA) reported that another Israeli attack on Tal Al Hara in southern Syria, considered a strategic hill overlooking the Israeli-controlled Syrian Golan Heights, had been thwarted.

– African News Agency (ANA)

