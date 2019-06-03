Israeli air-strikes on Syria kill at least 15

Two separate Israeli military strikes over the weekend on Syrian targets have killed approximately 15 people, including Syrian soldiers and members of Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, with the death toll expected to rise from those critically injured.

Overnight Sunday the Israelis fired a number of missiles, some of which were intercepted by Syrian air defences, at a Syrian military base in Homs, killing at least five people after hitting an ammunition warehouse, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

On Saturday night, the Israeli military targeted a number of military targets, killing approximately 10, after two rockets were fired from Syria at Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Israelis said their weekend targets included two artillery batteries, observation posts near the border and an air defence battery.

The base hit on Sunday night, known as T-4, has been targeted by the Israeli Air Force in the past. Syrian government forces, Iranian Revolutionary Guards and members of Russia’s Air Force are based there.

Recent Israeli attacks have included a Syrian military target hit on April 13. On May 17, Iranian guards and Hezbollah members were also targeted. However, numerous attacks have been carried out by Israeli security forces on targets in Syria over the last few years.

According to the Americans and the Israelis, Iran is building up military forces in Syria in support of its regional proxies in the region and poses a threat to the Jewish state.

– African News Agency

