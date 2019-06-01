Indonesia aims to boost Africa medical field

Several Indonesian companies have participated in a health exhibition in Johannesburg this week in a move to increase supplies of medicines and related devices to South Africa and the rest of the continent.

The Indonesian Pavilion at the Africa Health Exhibition, which ran from Tuesday to Thursday, hosted four medicines and medical devices companies from that country – PT Biofarma, PT Dexa Medica, PT Phapros, and CV Kurniatama Lestari.

“The needs of the African people to medical devices and medicines are undoubtedly high, but their access is still limited. This provides great opportunity for us to continue our penetration into the African market,” Indonesian ambassador to South Africa Salman Al-Farisi said during the official opening of the Indonesian Pavilion.

PT Biofarma, a manufacturer of vaccines and anti-sera which has distributed its products to 40 African countries, showed vaccines for, among others, measles, Hepatitis B, polio, and meningitis at the exhibition.

PT Dexa Medica displayed, among others, medicines for colds, children’s immunity-boosters, medicines for allergies and diabetes, and a bloating and nausea reliever.

Renowned pharmaceutical company PT Phapros promoted various types of medicine, including treatments for tuberculosis, health supplements, and herbal medicines for hypertension.

CV Kurniatama Lestari brought traditional health products, such as herbal tea, herbal coffee, and spa products, including body scrubs and massages oils.

According to Al-Farisi, the Indonesian exhibitors met officials from the South African Health Products and Regulatory Authority and prospective partners, distributors, and pharmaceutical companies from, among others, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Botswana.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.