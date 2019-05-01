World 1.5.2019 02:43 pm

Paris police clash with protesters ahead of May Day march

Protesters wearing protective masks gather while tear gas smke billows around them prior to the start of the annual May Day rally in Paris on May 1, 2019. - France's zero-tolerance approach to protest violence will be tested on May 1, when a heady mix of labour unionists, "yellow vest" demonstrators and hardline hooligans are expected to hit the streets on Labour Day. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

One protester suffered a head injury.

Riot police clashed with anti-capitalist protesters in Paris on Wednesday, firing tear gas to disperse them as thousands gathered for a May Day march in the city’s south.

In a tense atmosphere, hundreds of so-called “black bloc” activists pushed to the front of the gathering crowd on Montparnasse Boulevard, hurling bottles and other projectiles at police in a confrontation some 90 minutes before the march was to start.

One protester suffered a head injury, an AFP journalist said.

Riot police also used stingball grenades to disperse the crowd.

A controversial riot control device, the grenade is thrown at ground level, releasing scores of rubber pellets that cause an intense stinging to the legs within a 15-metre (50-foot) range.

By late morning, police said some 88 people had been detained for questioning.

Six armoured vehicles and six water cannon were also on standby to be brought in if needed, a police source told AFP.

