IS claims responsibility for suicide attack on Libyan foreign ministry

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s suicide attack on Libya’s foreign ministry in the capital Tripoli which killed three people and injured another 21, reports Amaq – its own news agency.

The Libyan Presidential Council (PC), meanwhile, has ordered an investigation into the attack but warned that the death toll could have been higher as two of the three men who were behind the attack were gunned down before the third man blew himself up causing the death and destruction.

A statement released by the PC strongly condemned the attack while offering condolences to family members of the victims

“Such crimes don’t relate to our religion or humanitarian norms; they will only encourage Libyans to put more efforts in fighting terrorism,” the statement read.

One of those killed was taken to Mitiga hospital and the other two victims to Tripoli Medical Centre.

Tuesday’s attack was the third attack on government facilities in the capital since May.

In September several armed men attacked the headquarters of Libya’s National Oil Corporation in Tripoli, killing at least two staff members.

In May an attack on LIbya’s electoral commission in the capital killed10 people after they sprayed the building with bullets and then detonated explosives.

– African News Agency (ANA)

