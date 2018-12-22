; Philippine congressman shot dead at Christmas event – The Citizen
 
World 22.12.2018 03:19 pm

Philippine congressman shot dead at Christmas event

AFP
Activists burn portraits of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a rally to commemorate the 70th International Human Rights Day near the Presidential Palace in Manila on December 10, 2018. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP)

Activists burn portraits of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a rally to commemorate the 70th International Human Rights Day near the Presidential Palace in Manila on December 10, 2018. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP)

The motive was not immediately clear, but authorities said they were looking into whether the killing could be politically motivated.

A Philippine congressman was gunned down at a Christmas celebration on Saturday, police said, the latest violence in a country notorious for deadly political rivalries.

Rodel Batocabe had just finished handing out presents in the central town of Daraga when the lawmaker and his police bodyguard were shot dead by a gunman hiding in the crowd, regional police official Arnel Escobel told AFP.

The motive was not immediately clear, but authorities said they were looking into whether the killing could be politically motivated.

Batocabe had announced plans to run for mayor in Daraga in midterm elections due in May, when the Philippines will choose local, regional and national representatives.

Philippine polls are frequently marred by violence as politicians resort to force and intimidation to win positions that will give them power and influence in a nation where nearly a quarter of the population lives on less than $2 a day.

Escobel said Batocabe, who was elected to the lower House of Representatives in 2010, had recently voiced concern that rivals in the mayoral race were using armed groups to influence the vote.

Over the years, several Philippine congress members have been attacked or murdered by suspected rivals.

The most recent case was legislator Wahab Akbar, who was killed along with two aides when a bomb exploded outside the House of Representatives building in November 2007.

A year earlier, Congressman Luis Bersamin was shot dead outside a church in a Manila suburb.

Grace Poe, a member of the Senate, denounced the latest killing. “This sorry history in our nation of political violence must stop,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two gunned down at Ivory Park Taxi Association function 13.12.2018
Slain UniZulu lecturer did more than uncover qualification syndicate 9.12.2018
Man gunned down in KZN 5.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.