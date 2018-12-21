; French suspect linked to Charlie Hebdo killers arrested in Djibouti – The Citizen
 
21.12.2018

French suspect linked to Charlie Hebdo killers arrested in Djibouti

ANA
Peter Cherif, 36, also known as Abou Hamza, was close to the brothers and was arrested in Djibouti on Sunday.

A French suspect linked to the Charlie Hebdo killers is in custody after being arrested in Djibouti, TRT reported on Friday.

At least twenty people, including the assailants, were killed in the Charlie Hebdo attacks in  January 2015 when two brothers, Saïd and Chérif Kouachi, forced their way into the offices of the French satirical weekly newspaper, Charlie Hebdo, in Paris.

The gunmen identifying themselves as belonging to the Islamist terrorist group Al-Qaeda’s branch in Yemen took responsibility for the attack, after accusing the newspaper of mocking Islam.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly told RTL Radio on Friday the arrest was good news “because this terrorist played an important part in the planning of the attack against Charlie Hebdo”.

