Sean Penn in Istanbul to film Khashoggi documentary: reports

American actor Sean Penn was in Istanbul on Wednesday to film a documentary about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate, Turkish media reported.

Khashoggi, a US resident since 2017, was killed during his visit to the consulate to obtain marriage-related paperwork on October 2.

In one image shared by state news agency Anadolu, two-time Oscar winner Penn was seen outside the mission where the Washington Post contributor was strangled before he was cut up into pieces by a 15-man Saudi team especially sent to Istanbul for the task.

The remains of the 59-year-old have not yet been found despite searches of the consulate and other places.

The agency said Penn was also seen outside the consul-general’s nearby residence.

Pro-government daily Sabah said the actor wanted to meet Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, during his visit.

Since Khashoggi was critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, there has been speculation the de facto leader of the kingdom ordered the hit.

Despite denials by Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s reputation has been tarnished, with US senators pointing the finger at the crown prince after a CIA briefing Tuesday.

Penn has previously attracted controversy as a result of his foray into politics and current affairs, and especially after he and Mexican-American actress Kate del Castillo interviewed Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman while he was on the run.

Penn, 58, won two Oscar awards for best actor for his roles in Mystic River and in Milk.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.