 
menu
World 30.11.2018 09:21 am

CNN fires contributor over Israel-Palestine remarks

AFP
A Palestinian boy holding his national flag looks at clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel east of Gaza City. Picture: AFP / Mahmud Hams.

A Palestinian boy holding his national flag looks at clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel east of Gaza City. Picture: AFP / Mahmud Hams.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting at the United Nations held for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

US network CNN said Thursday it severed ties with a contributor after he made controversial comments pertaining to Israel and Palestine at a UN event.

“Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” a spokesperson said in a brief statement published on the television channel’s website.

Hill, who is a professor at Philadelphia’s Temple University, had one day prior called to “free Palestine from the river to the sea” — a proposal some have linked to the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting at the United Nations held for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Hill addressed the issue on Twitter, writing that “my reference to ‘river to the sea’ was not a call to destroy anything or anyone.”

“It was a call for justice, both in Israel and in the West Bank/Gaza,” he tweeted. “The speech very clearly and specifically said those things.”

“I support Palestinian freedom. I support Palestinian self-determination. I am deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice,” he continued. “I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech.”

“I have spent my life fighting these things.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pro-Palestinian activists call for Israeli academics to withdraw from Stellenbosch conference 26.11.2018
Malema tells CNN AfriForum doesn’t want to be ‘equal to monkeys’ 23.11.2018
CNN reports that SA’s ‘white genocide’ brigade is preparing for a ‘race war’ 23.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.