 
menu
World 27.10.2018 06:22 pm

Multiple dead after shooter opens fire yelling ‘Jews must die’

Gopolang Chawane
Police sources said the gunman walked into the synagogue and yelled, “All Jews Must die.” Image: shevaun Bryan/Twitter

Police sources said the gunman walked into the synagogue and yelled, “All Jews Must die.” Image: shevaun Bryan/Twitter

Locals have been advised to stay indoors as police clear and sweep the area for any other threats.

A man was arrested after he opened fire inside the Tree of Life Congregation, a synagogue in Pitssburgh, Pennsylvania.

A number of people were killed in the shootout.

Th synagogue was crowded for the Saturday service in Squirrel Hill.

It was around 10am that the gunman walked into the synagogue and yelled “all Jews must die,”and opened fire.

Two officers have been shot, with an estimated seven people believed to have been killed.

The gunman in police custody is also believed to be wounded after exchanging fire with police.

About 60 to 100 people were inside the synagogue. Officials are still clearing the building of any further threats.

US president Donald Trump also commented on the shooting.

-gopolangc@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man seriously wounded in Johannesburg restaurant robbery 10.11.2018
Officer killed in hitmen’s ambush 9.11.2018
Dog accidentally shoots owner during hunting trip 5.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.