Multiple dead after shooter opens fire yelling ‘Jews must die’

A man was arrested after he opened fire inside the Tree of Life Congregation, a synagogue in Pitssburgh, Pennsylvania.

A number of people were killed in the shootout.

Th synagogue was crowded for the Saturday service in Squirrel Hill.

It was around 10am that the gunman walked into the synagogue and yelled “all Jews must die,”and opened fire.

Two officers have been shot, with an estimated seven people believed to have been killed.

#BREAKING: 7 dead (4 on the main floor, 3 in the basement), others injured after #activeshooter opens fire in a #Pittsburgh synagogue during bris ceremony https://t.co/dWbTpO3Jsx via @whnt pic.twitter.com/zjfmhgGtCS — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) October 27, 2018

The gunman in police custody is also believed to be wounded after exchanging fire with police.

#FBI and tactical teams surround the Tree of Life synagogue in #Pittsburgh. @KDKA now reports 8 dead. Gunman exchanged gunfire with police, is believed to still be alive, injured, communicating with #SWAT teams pic.twitter.com/JTBqDGGefD — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) October 27, 2018

About 60 to 100 people were inside the synagogue. Officials are still clearing the building of any further threats.

US president Donald Trump also commented on the shooting.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

-gopolangc@citizen.co.za

