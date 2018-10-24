CNN bureau in New York evacuated over suspicious package

US news network CNN announced on its screens Wednesday that it had evacuated its New York bureau over a suspicious package similar to those addressed to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

New York police confirmed to AFP that its officers had been called to the Time Warner Center, where the CNN bureau in the US financial capital is located, to investigate reports of a suspicious package.

The US Secret Service said Wednesday it had intercepted suspect packages, identified as potential explosive devices, sent to the homes of former president Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

The Secret Service said it recovered a single package addressed to Clinton in Westchester, a suburb north of Manhattan on Tuesday, and a second package addressed to the Obama residence in Washington on Wednesday.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

“The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

The White House on Wednesday condemned the “despicable” acts.

“These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

