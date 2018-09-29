 
World 29.9.2018 05:28 pm

Syria calls on foreign forces to ‘withdraw immediately’

AFP
Syria's foreign minister Walid al-Moualem. Image: Twitter/@NewsUpdate24Int

Syria's foreign minister Walid al-Moualem. Image: Twitter/@NewsUpdate24Int

Syria’s foreign minister Walid al-Moualem told the UN General Assembly that US, French and Turkish forces ‘will be dealt with accordingly.’

Syria’s foreign minister Walid al-Moualem on Saturday denounced US, French and Turkish forces operating in his country without invitation as “occupying forces” and demanded that they leave immediately.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, al-Moualem, who is also Syria’s deputy prime minister, said the foreign forces “will be dealt with accordingly.”

They must withdraw immediately and without any conditions.”

Approximately 2,000 US troops are stationed in northern Syria, to assist local forces in working against the region’s Islamic States militants, reports AP News.

– AFP

