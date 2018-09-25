 
menu
World 25.9.2018 08:21 pm

Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in prison

AFP
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves court after he was convicted for drugging and molesting a former basketball player 14 years ago

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves court after he was convicted for drugging and molesting a former basketball player 14 years ago

The 81-year-old was stony faced as his sentence was handed down.

Disgraced US television icon Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison by a judge on Tuesday and branded a “sexually violent predator” for assaulting a woman at his Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.

The 81-year-old, once beloved as “America’s Dad,” is the first celebrity convicted and sentenced for a sex crime since the downfall of Harvey Weinstein ushered in the #MeToo movement and America’s reckoning with sexual harassment.

Convicted five months ago of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a former university basketball administrator, he showed no reaction when Judge Steven O’Neill handed down the sentence in a court in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cosby back in court for sentencing 24.9.2018
Jordaan should trust system 30.4.2018
Bill Cosby – found guilty of sexual assault – faces jail for rest of his life 27.4.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.