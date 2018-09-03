Seoul to search daily for spy-cams in public toilets

The South Korean capital Seoul is to commence daily checks for spy-cams hidden in public toilets and change rooms by voyeurs.

More than 26 000 victims were identified by the police between 2012 and 2016.

Last month, a demonstration demanding the government do more to stop the epidemic drew 70 000 protesters.

The problem goes way beyond public facilities and extends into homes and offices, the protesters claimed. Images captured without consent, surreptitiously using everyday digital tools such as mobile phones, are often shared as revenge porn.

The protesters also said men are getting off more lightly than women when prosecuted.

In a high profile case recently, a woman was sentenced to a year in jail for sharing an image of a nude male colleague, whereas men are typically only fined for such offences, they say.

According to police statistics, 96% of the suspects in spy-cam cases are males.