World 3.9.2018 02:20 pm

Serial rapist terrorises victim with pet boa constrictor

AFP
38-year-old John Dickson. Image: AFP

38-year-old John Dickson. Image: AFP

The High Court in Glasgow evaluates a 38-year-old man who terrorised and assaulted four women over 17 years.

38-year-old serial rapist John Dickson of Motherwell in Scotland carried out a reign of terror on four women between 2000 and 2017, the Glasgow High Court heard this week.

One of the women was raped 1 000 times, the court was told.

Another victim said Dickson’s sex attacks were so regular, and even took place when she was asleep. The victim explained that the routine attacks ended up feeling normal.

On a number of occasions, he used his pet three-metre boa constrictor called Mitch to terrorise her.

She said she felt “uncomfortable” with the snake around but “he chucked it on me a couple of times; I was terrified.”

He would regularly call her a “slut” and even raped her in the train toilet while travelling to Edinburgh and at her sister’s home, she told the court.

The judge said all four women had suffered “degrading and humiliating ordeals.”

The judge told the former labourer: “This was a course of criminal conduct of quite extreme nature and you have shown no remorse whatsoever.”

Dickson was found guilty on five charges including rape and domestic abuse and jailed for 14 years.

 

