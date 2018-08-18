 
World 18.8.2018 04:15 pm

Annan was a lifelong champion of justice, peace and dignity – Amnesty International

Image: Twitter/UN Secretary General António Guterres

Amnesty International secretary general Kumi Naidoo noted how inspirational Kofi Annan’s legacy was, and how it will inspire future generations to fight for justice.

The world has lost a great leader with the death of former United Nations (UN) secretary general Kofi Annan, who also won the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work, Amnesty International secretary general Kumi Naidoo said on Saturday.

“The world has lost a great leader. Kofi’s dedication and drive for a more peaceful and just world, his lifelong championing of human rights, and the dignity and grace with which he led will be sorely missed in a world which needs these characteristics more than ever,” Naidoo said in a statement.

“I had the enormous privilege to work with Kofi on tackling climate change, poverty, and gender equality. I saw first-hand his deep commitment to partnerships with civil society in all the global challenges which the UN addressed.

“My heart goes out to his family today [Saturday]. They will be joined by many others across the world in a profound sense of loss. We can seek comfort in knowing that Kofi’s legacy will inspire countless others to continue to fight for a more just world,” Naidoo said.

Annan, 80, died in the early hours of Saturday in Switzerland after a short illness, according to a statement issued by his family.

– African News Agency (ANA)

