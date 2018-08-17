Husband who appeared distraught after ‘missing’ wife and kids confesses to killing them

Chris Watts, a 33-year-old Colorado man who appeared on TV on Wednesday to beg his “missing” wife and the couple’s two daughters – Bella (4) and Celeste (3) – to return home, has reportedly now confessed to murdering them.

His wife Shanann was 15 weeks pregnant.

In the interview with Denver 7 TV channel, Watts said the last time he’d seen his wife and daughters was on Monday.

Shanann, 34, had returned from a business trip at 2am after her flight was delayed.

They’d had an “emotional” conversation but he’d left for work at about 5:15 am.

He became worried, however, when his wife didn’t answer either his or friends’ texts in the course of the morning, and his concerns deepened when he checked on the house at about noon and found no one there although his wife’s car was in the driveway.

He reported them missing at 1:40 pm.

On Wednesday, Watts told the interviewer he was increasingly concerned about his family’s safety and in an emotional plea, begged them to come home.

He said he didn’t want to “throw out anything” about what might have happened to them at that stage, he just hoped his wife was safe with the kids.

If someone had her and they were not safe, he wanted them “back right now”. The “kids” were his life he said. “Those smiles light up my life.”

However, not a day later, Watts is reported to have confessed to killing his wife and children and has been detained by the police.

According to reports, detectives know where the bodies are and are in the process of trying to recover them.

Source: YouTube

– AFP