Ohio judge orders noisy accused’s mouth to be taped over

A frustrated Ohio judge ordered police officers to gag the mouth of a convicted man with tape after warning him 12 times, to no avail, to stop interrupting.

Franklyn Williams, 32, appeared in court for sentencing after being convicted of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and theft. He not only kept interrupting the judge, but also his own lawyer.

“I’m the judge in the matter,” Judge John Russo eventually told him. “Shut your mouth, and I will tell you when you talk. You got it?”

“But you’re not letting me tell you what’s going on,” came the reply.

“That means zip it,” said the judge. “Right now. Does that make sense?”

“No it doesn’t,” the Williams responded.

“The comment ‘quit talking’ do you understand that?”

“You’re trying to take my life away, judge, and you’re not letting me tell you what’s going on,” the convict countered.

Eventually the judge ordered Williams’ mouth to be taped, adding : “I’ll unzip it when I want you to talk.”

When Williams tried to continue talking through the first tape, a second was added, and the matter proceeded.

Judge Russo told Fox News: “So my intention today was never to silence Williams. I gave him an opportunity to speak when it was appropriate, but, more than not, he continued to speak over me.”

Williams was sentenced to 24 years in jail for the three convictions.

