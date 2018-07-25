 
menu
World 25.7.2018 09:44 am

At least 20 injured in Lima clinic explosion

Nica Schreuder
One of the firefighters dispatched to the scene outside a clinic in Lima, Peru. Image: Facebook

One of the firefighters dispatched to the scene outside a clinic in Lima, Peru. Image: Facebook

The explosion was allegedly caused by backpacks left at the entrance of a clinic’s laboratory and in a nearby parking lot.

At least 20 people have been injured after an explosion at the Ricardo Palma clinic in Lima, Peru.

It is believed the explosion was caused by two backpacks left at the entrance of the clinic’s laboratory and parking lot.

General Gastón Rodríguez, head of the Lima police region, confirmed the incident, adding emergency services had been dispatched.

The suspect has been arrested.

Eight firefighting units were dispatched to the scene to evacuate patients and relatives. The Kidnapping Unit of Peru’s national police force are investigating a case of intimidation and extortion.

It is not clear if any fatalities resulted from the blast.

The act comes in the midst of a political crisis currently facing Peru, and a few days before the region’s national holidays.

In March, then Peruvian president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned after just 20 months in the position. His position was filled by Martín Vizcarra. Corruption scandals and budget cuts in the healthcare, education and public infrastructure departments are some of the issues currently plaguing the region.

This article was translated from Spanish. 

Source: Radio Exa 93.3 FM – Asillo, Facebook.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Kempton Park resident allegedly turned away from clinic ‘because she’s white’ 18.7.2018
Grace Mugabe faction suspected by Mnangagwa of bombing 27.6.2018
UPDATE: Zim president survives bomb blast at Zanu-PF rally 23.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.