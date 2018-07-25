At least 20 injured in Lima clinic explosion

At least 20 people have been injured after an explosion at the Ricardo Palma clinic in Lima, Peru.

It is believed the explosion was caused by two backpacks left at the entrance of the clinic’s laboratory and parking lot.

General Gastón Rodríguez, head of the Lima police region, confirmed the incident, adding emergency services had been dispatched.

The suspect has been arrested.

Eight firefighting units were dispatched to the scene to evacuate patients and relatives. The Kidnapping Unit of Peru’s national police force are investigating a case of intimidation and extortion.

It is not clear if any fatalities resulted from the blast.

The act comes in the midst of a political crisis currently facing Peru, and a few days before the region’s national holidays.

In March, then Peruvian president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned after just 20 months in the position. His position was filled by Martín Vizcarra. Corruption scandals and budget cuts in the healthcare, education and public infrastructure departments are some of the issues currently plaguing the region.

This article was translated from Spanish.

Source: Radio Exa 93.3 FM – Asillo, Facebook.

