 
menu
World 23.7.2018 09:42 am

Trump tweets threatening message in all caps to Iranian president

AFP
Trump's tweet to Iran's Rouhani was written entirely in capital letters | © AFP | Nicholas Kamm

Trump's tweet to Iran's Rouhani was written entirely in capital letters | © AFP | Nicholas Kamm

President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran of consequences ‘the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered’ if it threatened the US.

“NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE,” Trump said on Twitter in a direct message to Iran President Hassan Rouhani.

“WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!” Trump said, writing the entire message in capital letters.

The response came after Rouhani earlier Sunday issued his own warning to the US leader to not “play with the lion’s tail”, saying that conflict with Iran would be the “mother of all wars”.

The high-stakes verbal sparring is reminiscent of the exchanges Trump had last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before tensions eased and the two leaders met this year in an historic summit.

Trump has made Iran a favourite target since his unexpected rapprochement with nuclear-armed North Korea.

– AFP

Related Stories
Israel praises Trump’s ‘tough stand’ against Iran 23.7.2018
Secret papers show Trump aide suspected of ‘conspiring’ with Russia 22.7.2018
US Embassy ‘honoured’ Obama gave speech, but he is a ‘private citizen’ now 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.