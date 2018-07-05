Man pays parking fine 44 years late

Better late than than never, a US man has finally gotten around to paying a $2 parking fine received in 1974 – 44 years after payment was due.

The $2 payment, with $3 added, was mailed to the police department, Minersville, Pennsylvania, which had issued it, with the return address given as ‘Feeling Guilty, Wayward Rd, Anytown, California’.

A handwritten note with the payment, which included the original ticket, said: “Dear PD, I’ve been carrying this ticket around for 40+ years always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don’t give you my info. With respect, Dave.”

Police chief Michael Combs said he was blown away that someone would keep a ticket for so long and pay it.

He said he would like to meet the driver and thank him. However, he jokingly encouraged other drivers to be more timely with their payments!

The ticket had been issued to a car with an Ohio number plate. In those days, technology was not available to readily track tickets across state boundaries, he said.

The document shows that ‘Feeling Guilty’ parked in a restricted zone in 1974 and that his car was an AMC model.

The terms and conditions warned that if not paid within 48 hours, an enforcement warrant would be issued and an additional assessment collected.

Sources and pictures: YouTube

– AFP