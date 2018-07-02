 
World 2.7.2018

Comedian prank calls Donald Trump

AFP

"It wasn't me". Picture: AFP Photo/Nicholas Kamm

It’s easier to reach the US President on Air Force One than you might think, as a New Jersey comedian reportedly discovered.

A prank caller talking to the leader of the world’s most powerful country aboard Air Force One? It’s apparently possible.

Posing as New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez, comedian John Melendez said he contacted President Donald Trump on Wednesday night while he was on the presidential plane.

Melendez aired a recording of the conversation on his “The Stuttering John Podcast,” in which a voice that appears to be Trump’s can be heard.

“You went through a tough, tough situation and I don’t think a very fair situation,” he said to the “senator,” who was investigated for corruption before the charges were eventually dropped.

The two men then continued their conversation, moving from immigration to replacing Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is set to retire from the US Supreme Court.

The comedian said he called the White House pretending to be an aide to the senator and was ultimately put in touch with the president on Air Force One, in a scenario that raises questions about protocol governing access to the commander in chief.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

