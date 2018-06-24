White House press secretary asked to leave restaurant because of her Trump support

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia on Friday night because she supports Trump, she said on Twitter.

“Last night I was told by the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” she tweeted on Saturday.

“Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

Red Hen is a farm-to-table restaurant.

The owner, Stephanie Wilkinson told The Washington Post her restaurant had certain standards it has to uphold such as honesty, compassion and co-operation.

“I have a business and I want the business to thrive. This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable decisions to uphold their morals,” she said.

Wilkinson has received both strong support and criticism on social media for her decision.

