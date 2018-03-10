 
menu
World 10.3.2018 01:34 am

British geneticist Sulston dies age 75: institute

AFP
Nobel Laureate John Sulston: A 'great scientific visionary leader'

Nobel Laureate John Sulston: A 'great scientific visionary leader'

Nobel prize-winning British scientist John Sulston, a leading figure in the race to decipher the human genome, has died at the age of 75, the institute he founded said Friday.

Mike Stratton, director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, described the professor, who died on Tuesday, as a “great scientific visionary leader”.

In 2002, he was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine along with fellow Briton Sydney Brenner and H. Robert Horvitz of the United States for their gene research.

Using a lowly earthworm, Caenorhabditis elegans, they laid bare the mechanism by which genes regulate the programmed death of cells, a process vital to understanding cancer.

But Sulston was perhaps best known for leading Britain’s contribution to the international project to map the human genome, and his insistence that the data be placed in the public domain.

“His dedication to free access to scientific information was the basis of the open access movement, and helped ensure that the reference human genome sequence was published openly for the benefit of all humanity,” said Jeremy Farrar, director of Wellcome.

Sulston founded what was then the Sanger Centre, near Cambridge, in 1992 and was its director until 2000. It is now one of the leading centres for genome research in the world.

Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 1 TRIP TO HEAVEN

VALUE BET

RACE 10 NO 1 TILL DAWN

RACE MEETING

10 March 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.