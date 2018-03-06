 
South Africa 6.3.2018 12:46 pm

Guptas’ property reportedly raided in India

Citizen reporter
Atul and Ajay Gupta.

The reason for the raid has not been immediately clear.

Multiple news sources are reporting that the Gupta family’s property was raided on Tuesday in Saharanpur, and possibly elsewhere, in India.

The premises of the raid reportedly feature a building site for a lavish Hindu temple as well as the family’s ancestral home.

They have been subjected to scrutiny by the local press for their business dealings, particularly allegations of money laundering involving India’s Bank of Baroda, which is leaving South Africa in the wake of the Gupta scandal.

Reports suggest the raid was carried out by Indian tax authorities. Documents and computers were reportedly seized.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

