 
menu
World 26.2.2018 12:48 pm

Groom killed after wedding gift explodes

AFP
The groom (pictured) and his grandmother were killed by a parcel bomb disguised as a gift.

The groom (pictured) and his grandmother were killed by a parcel bomb disguised as a gift.

The groom’s 85-year-old grandmother was also killed.

Soumya Sekhar and Reema Sahu were married on February 18 in Balangir, India, and received the gift at their wedding reception a few days later.

The groom died on the spot when he opened the gift, and his 85-year-old grandmother was also killed. Two others, including his wife, were injured.

The police said the “gift” was a parcel bomb. The dog squad and a forensic team are conducting an investigation, but the motive for the incident is not yet clear.

The gift did not have the sender’s name on it.

Sources: BBC; YouTube

– AFP

Related Stories
Immigration officials raid Gupta-linked ANN7 22.2.2018
SA has not yet asked India to find Ajay 20.2.2018
Man killed after being sucked into an MRI machine 29.1.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.