Groom killed after wedding gift explodes

Soumya Sekhar and Reema Sahu were married on February 18 in Balangir, India, and received the gift at their wedding reception a few days later.

The groom died on the spot when he opened the gift, and his 85-year-old grandmother was also killed. Two others, including his wife, were injured.

The police said the “gift” was a parcel bomb. The dog squad and a forensic team are conducting an investigation, but the motive for the incident is not yet clear.

The gift did not have the sender’s name on it.

Sources: BBC; YouTube

– AFP