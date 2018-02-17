Skeleton’s Yarnold grabs Britain’s first Winter Olympics gold

Yarnold outstripped Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling by 0.45sec after a blistering final run of 51.46sec, celebrating wildly when the last runner, Austria’s Janine Flock, finished out of the medals.

Britain’s Dom Parsons took bronze in the men’s event a day earlier.

Rival teams had questioned the legality of Britain’s innovative, drag-reducing skinsuits, but Olympic officials said they had been checked and cleared for use.