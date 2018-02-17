Woods in field for next week’s Honda Classic

The US PGA Tour confirmed that Woods had committed to play while the former world number one was competing in the second round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Woods said earlier in the week that he would only opt to play a second straight week if he believed he could swing “full bore” by Thursday’s first round.

“I think it would be a great sign if I do play,” he said on Tuesday.

Woods last played the PGA Tour event at PGA National in 2014, a month before his first back surgery. He withdrew after 13 holes of the final round with back spasms.