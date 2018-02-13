 
Israel police say recommend Netanyahu indictments for bribery, fraud

AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has repeatedly said he has done nothing wrong, is not expected to resign

Israeli police said Tuesday they were recommending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of public trust following long-running investigations into two cases of alleged corruption.

Police issued a statement describing the recommendations, which will now go to the attorney general, who is expected to take weeks or months to decide how to move forward.

Netanyahu addressed the nation as the news broke on Tuesday night, proclaiming his innocence.



