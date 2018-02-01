Orange alert over erupting Guatemala volcano

Increased activity in the Volcan de Fuego (“Fire Volcano”) overnight Wednesday saw ash tower 1.7 kilometers (one mile) into the sky and lava flow up to 500 meters down the crater’s side, an emergency services spokesman, David de Leon, told reporters.

Schools near the volcano, which is 35 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City, have been shut.

The Volcan de Fuego, one of three active volcanos in Guatemala, triggered alarm in September 2012 when it erupted, causing the evacuation of 10,000 residents living nearby.

It is located very close to Antigua Guatemala, a colonial-era town very popular with tourists in the Central American country.