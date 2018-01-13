 
menu
World 13.1.2018 09:34 am

Death toll from California mudslides rises to 18

AFP
A member of a search and rescue team and his dog look for victims in Montecito, California, which was hit by mudslides that left 18 dead

A member of a search and rescue team and his dog look for victims in Montecito, California, which was hit by mudslides that left 18 dead

Authorities in southern California said Friday they had discovered the body of an elderly man killed by mudslides that battered the region earlier this week, lifting the overall death toll to 18.

The 87-year-old man was “located by a search and rescue team in his residence,” said Bill Brown, the sheriff of Santa Barbara county.

Rescuers are continuing their search operations, with the missing now numbering seven, including a two-year-old girl, according to the Santa Barbara sheriff’s office.

Heavy rain on Tuesday, which followed 10 months of drought, sent sticky mud and debris flowing from the hills into Montecito.

In addition to the dead and injured, 65 houses have been destroyed while another 462 sustained damage.

Terrifying wildfires forced people to evacuate in December, and the mudslides struck just two weeks after they returned.

The fires burned most vegetation, leaving perfect conditions for the latest disaster to unfold.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 1 BRAXTON

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 5 THE SMELL OF RAIN

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.