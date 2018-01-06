Gruden to coach NFL Raiders in record deal: reports

ESPN and the NFL Network reported that former Oakland Raiders head coach Gruden will return to the Raiders with a 10-year contract worth $100 million.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is also expected to sign four-year deals with top assistants, according to the reports, that will keep them in place as the club prepares for a move to Las Vegas after the 2018 season.

The Raiders will reportedly introduce Gruden at a Tuesday news conference.

Gruden, 54, is the brother of Jay Gruden, who coaches the NFL Washington Redskins. Jon Gruden was hired in 2009 to serve as a commentator on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

Gruden, who began his coaching career with the Raiders in 1998, will replace Jack Del Rio, who was fired following a season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that capped a disappointing 6-10 campaign.

In 11 NFL seasons as a head coach, Gruden is 95-81. He served as an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers before taking command of the Raiders in 1998.

After going 40-28 in four seasons at Oakland, Gruden replaced the fired Tony Dungy as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 as part of a trade deal that saw the Raiders receive two first-round NFL Draft picks, two second-round choices and $8 million.

Gruden guided the Buccaneers to the 2003 Super Bowl title, defeating Oakland 48-21 in the championship contest. He spent seven seasons with Tampa Bay before being fired in January 2009.