 
menu
World 23.12.2017 06:38 pm

Hamsik passes Maradona’s Napoli scoring record

AFP
Napoli's Slovakian midfielder Marek Hamsik celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Sampdoria at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples on December 23 2017

Napoli's Slovakian midfielder Marek Hamsik celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Sampdoria at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples on December 23 2017

Marek Hamsik on Saturday scored his 116th goal in all competitions to overtake Diego Maradona as Napoli’s all-time record goal scorer.

The 30-year-old Slovakian attacking midfielder has been at Napoli for 10 years and set the new mark just before the break in the Serie A leader’s game against Sampdoria.

Hamsik picked up a Dries Mertens cross to give his side a 3-2 advantage heading into the second half at their San Paolo stadium.

Hamsik joined Napoli in 2007 as a 20-year-old and is now captain and a stalwart of the side hoping to win their first Scudetto since the days of Argentina legend Maradona.

Maradona took just seven years to score his 115 goals between 1984 and 1991, helping the team to their only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 4 LET'S TWIST

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 5 ALWAHSH

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.