Wynalda, Solo among eight US Soccer presidency finalists

US Soccer Federation vice president Carlos Cordeiro, Soccer United Marketing President Kathy Carter, Boston lawyer Steve Gans and New Jersey attorney Mike Winograd were also named as candidates who had completed requirements to be placed on the ballot at US Soccer’s general meeting in February.

The vote to elect a replacement for Sunil Gulati will be conducted on February 10 at the annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Gulati, president of the federation since 2006, said he would not seek re-election in the wake of the United States’ failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Paul LaPointe, Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League, had announced a candidacy but was not among the final list revealed by US Soccer’s nominating and governance committee.

Candidates were required to submit to a background check and provide three letters of nomination.