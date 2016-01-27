 
menu
Eish! 27.1.2016 12:51 pm

UK head urges parents not to wear pyjamas on school run

AFP
The Birdcage Year : 1996 USA Director : Mike Nichols Nathan Lane, Robin Williams Photo: Lorey Sebastian

The Birdcage Year : 1996 USA Director : Mike Nichols Nathan Lane, Robin Williams Photo: Lorey Sebastian

“If we’re to raise standards, it’s not too much to ask parents to have a wash and get dressed”.

LONDON, Jan 26, 2016 (AFP) – The headteacher of a British school has written to parents urging them not to drop their children off while still dressed in pyjamas, it emerged Tuesday.

“I have noticed there has been an increasing tendency for parents to escort children to and from school while still wearing their pyjamas and, on occasion, even slippers,” wrote Kate Chisholm, head of Skerne Park Academy in Darlington, northeast England.

“Could I please ask that when you are escorting your children, you take the time to dress appropriately in day wear that is suitable for the weather conditions.”

The school is for children aged between five and 11.

Chisholm explained she was hoping her appeal could raise levels of achievement in the classroom.

“If we’re to raise standards, it’s not too much to ask parents to have a wash and get dressed,” she added.

Related Stories
UK toddler, 3, acid-attacked in his pram while out shopping with his family 23.7.2018
PICS: Drag queens and more take to UK streets to protest Trump 13.7.2018
It’s coming home, just not England: Twitter has a field day after Croatia win 12.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.