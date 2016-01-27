UK head urges parents not to wear pyjamas on school run

LONDON, Jan 26, 2016 (AFP) – The headteacher of a British school has written to parents urging them not to drop their children off while still dressed in pyjamas, it emerged Tuesday.

“I have noticed there has been an increasing tendency for parents to escort children to and from school while still wearing their pyjamas and, on occasion, even slippers,” wrote Kate Chisholm, head of Skerne Park Academy in Darlington, northeast England.

“Could I please ask that when you are escorting your children, you take the time to dress appropriately in day wear that is suitable for the weather conditions.”

The school is for children aged between five and 11.

Chisholm explained she was hoping her appeal could raise levels of achievement in the classroom.

“If we’re to raise standards, it’s not too much to ask parents to have a wash and get dressed,” she added.