Eish! 22.12.2015 11:23 am

Attempted cash in transit robbery ends in drowning

Gerald Young
The suspect jumped into the nearby Pet Dam in attempt to escape but disappeared under the water.

A suspected would-be robber drowned in the Pet Dam in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, on Monday after an attempted cash in transit robbery on the forecourt of the Total River filling station. The robbery was foiled by security guards and no cash was stolen, the Highvelder reported.

Police spokesperson for Ermelo Capt. Carla Prinsloo said the incident happened at about 11:15 when armed Fidelity Guards were about to collect cash from the convenience store.

The suspect managed to grab a handgun from one of the guards and attempted to shoot him. The weapon malfunctioned and two other guards were alerted and came to his aid.

The suspect then fled the scene and was chased by the guards who opened fire once they were clear of the crowded forecourt.

The suspect jumped into the nearby Pet Dam in attempt to escape but disappeared under the water after discarding the stolen weapon.

A large crowd of curious onlookers gathered at the scene and police were compelled to close the road and cordon off the area.

Police recovered the body at about 14:00.

No visible gunshot wounds were found on the deceased.

The possibility of more suspects being involved is being investigated.

Police commended the Fidelity guards for not firing their weapons on the busy forecourt and endangering the lives of customers.

