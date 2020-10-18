Nine speedsters stopped in their tracks in Ekurhuleni

A 33-year old medical doctor, driving a VW Golf GTI, was arrested on Sunday morning after he allegedly clocked 180km/h on the N12 freeway towards westbound, near the Germiston off-ramp, in the Bedfordview area.

“The driver alleged that he was on call before he was handcuffed and marched to Bedfordview police station,” Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said on Sunday.

In addition, another five drivers, aged between 27 and 43, were caught allegedly speeding.

The speedsters cited excuses ranging from siblings giving birth, attending funerals, being late for meetings in Pietermaritzburg, rushing home and performing “informant duties”.

They were caught driving at speeds ranging from 163km/h to 170km/h.

On Saturday morning in Elsburg, between 5.00am and 10.00am, on the N17 freeway, eastbound at Guthrie Bridge, three men – aged 38, 39 and 42 – were caught doing 162km/h, 175km/h and 180km/h respectively.

They were apprehended and escorted to Elsburg police station. Their reasons for speeding were being late to work and rushing to their business places, Mokheseng added.

All nine will soon appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on charges of reckless and negligent driving.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.