ANC councillor defends his ‘do me’ viral sex video with ward committee member

ANC councillor Lawrence Seloane has defended himself and his female colleague, said to be a ward committee member, after their sex video went viral. In the video, the two can be seen having sexual intercourse on a couch in a club, reportedly in the Vaal.

The councillor seems to have taken the video himself, as he laughs and encourages the woman to keep going, with loud music playing in the background.

He says: “Etsa wena (do me), tswela pele (continue), o dirang na (what are you doing?), hauw. Baby, yes! Ayeye!”

While the two have received criticism on social media, Emfuleni municipal speaker Maipato Tsokolibane seems to have been in support of the adults, who had engaged in sexual acts “in their private space”.

“If they were kids, we’d condemn it. You might find the two were dating and someone is trying to destroy someone,” Tsokolibane was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

An investigation would, however, be conducted in relation to the code of conduct.

Municipal spokesperson Stanley Gaba and DA Emfuleni chief whip Teboho Tlokwe reportedly shared concerns regarding the code of conduct, with Gaba confirming they were investigating the matter, while Tlokwe slammed the councillor for “showing disregard and disrespect for our code of conduct as councillors”.

Seloane, however, said he was not moved by the viral video.

He said in a statement: “If there is anyone who thinks I owe them an explanation for video footage that was taken (from a lost or stolen phone) some time ago that is making the rounds – involving myself and a female colleague – such person o hambe wrong-o!

“If this was meant to dampen my spirit as both a person and a Councillor, Aowa! I am still standing as a tried-and-tested product of the ANCYL, neither one of us has or will commit suicide for something as natural as consensual sexual intercourse.

“In fact, I expected this kind of noise when my other Colleague was shot, ran over with a car and brutally killed, some two weeks ago! Mara Cowards being cowards! They crucify motho a Nyobiwang, soberly so!

“That’s exactly why all our phones have passwords!”

