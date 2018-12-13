 
Eish! 13.12.2018 09:16 am

Twitter suggests Hlaudi’s political party will be called Hlaudi

Citizen reporter
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng speaks at a media briefing, 19 April 2017 in Milpark, he was addressing outstanding matters in relation to policies including the 90 % local content at the SABC. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Alternatively, others think it might be ‘Hlaudi Hlaudi Hlaudi’.

In keeping with the incredible history of self-promotion practised by former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, some on Twitter have weighed in on what his new political party may be called.

Considering he so loves referring to himself in the third person and by his own name, many have suggested the name will simply be “Hlaudi”.

Another person has expanded on this, pointing out it may be the “Hlaudi Hlaudi Hlaudi Party”.

This week Motsoeneng announced his intention of launching a political party, going so far as to say he believed he had a chance of contesting the presidency in 2019 and that he didn’t think Cyril Ramaphosa could defeat him.

He has recently expressed his disgruntlement at apparently being abandoned by the ANC.

The former COO invited the media to his “historical” announcement this morning. The invitation said the announcement would not just be for journalists but for “all South Africans who demand real transformation”.

It featured the slogan “the future is in your hands”.

In November, at an event organised by Incredible Happenings Ministries leader Prophet Paseka “Mboro” and civil rights group #NotInMyName, the former SABC boss said there were many wrongs he would correct once he was in the top seat at the Union Buildings.

“People are saying there is no money in South Africa, [but] there is money in South Africa. I saw that at SABC, practically. When I said local content … that the artists be given money, most of the millions were being given to outsiders [foreign artists],” said Motsoeneng to applause.

“When it comes to our own people, South Africa, you only get cents but outsiders get the money.

“This is the time to stop that. To stop that, Hlaudi is going to be the future president of South Africa. Thank you.”

