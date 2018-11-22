Tweeps react to Makro’s unbelievable R150K-off Black Friday deal

Amid the polarised public opinion on Black Friday in South Africa comes the Black Friday deal to top them all.

25% off? You’re proud of this? Putting it in the window display and everything. https://t.co/WLSfOsApnG — Missy on a Mission. ????????‍♀️ (@MissyRobertsxo) November 22, 2018

Local retailer Makro has shocked the masses with both the original retail price and the discount on a 50-year-old bottle of The Glenlivet whisky.

According to the special, customers can expect to save 27% when they get R150,000 off a R399,999 bottle of The Glenlivet this Black Friday.

Social media users have been reacting all morning.

The R150k off Black Friday deal that you have to see to believe

READ NEXT: The dark history of Black Friday

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.