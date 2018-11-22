 
Eish! 22.11.2018 12:22 pm

Tweeps react to Makro’s unbelievable R150K-off Black Friday deal

Citizen reporter
A shopper walks away with a big-screen TV as shoppers take advantage of Black Friday specials, 24 November 2017, at the Makro store in Strubens Valley in Roodepoort. Picture: Michel Bega

To get their hands on 50-year-old Glenlivet whiskey, customers would only need to spend R399,999.

Amid the polarised public opinion on Black Friday in South Africa comes the Black Friday deal to top them all.

Local retailer Makro has shocked the masses with both the original retail price and the discount on a 50-year-old bottle of The Glenlivet whisky.

According to the special, customers can expect to save 27% when they get R150,000 off a R399,999 bottle of The Glenlivet this Black Friday.

Social media users have been reacting all morning.

READ NEXT: The dark history of Black Friday

